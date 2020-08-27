Health department: 40 new COVID-19 cases reported

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A total of 2,133 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Champaign County, according to the latest data posted online by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Since Wednesday, 40 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with the active case count holding at 343. Of 2,133 total cases, 1,737 have recovered.
Seven recoveries were reported since Wednesday, and 10,644 tests were conducted since that day as well.
The highest number of active cases were listed in zipcode 61820, which covers downtown Champaign and half of the University of Illinois campus. A total of 553 cases have been confirmed in that region, and 247 remain active.
Two people were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday. Twenty have died in Champaign County since the start of the pandemic.