Health department: 4 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four additional COVID-19 cases in the county.

Officials said those patients include a teenager, two people in their 40s and one person in their 50s. All patients are symptomatic.

Each individual is isolating at home except for the person in their 50s; that patient is isolating at a residential institution.

In the county, officials said there are a total of 88 COVID-19 cases. Of those total cases, 67 patients have recovered.

