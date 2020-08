SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, health officials said there is a total of 1,719 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 38 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,092 have recovered while 579 are recovering.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Currently, there are 10 residents with the virus that are hospitalized.