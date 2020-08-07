Health department: 29 new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, officials said there have been 18,108 tests completed in Macon County, as of Friday. There is a total of 579 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, including 24 deaths. Officials said the county’s current positivity rate is 3.197 percent.

Of the county’s total cases, 329 have been released from isolation while 218 remain isolated at home.

Currently, there are eight residents with the virus that are hospitalized.