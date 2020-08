SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, officials also announced 10 new recoveries.

Health officials said there is a total of 1,621 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 38 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,029 have recovered while 549 remain in isolation.

This infographic from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county

Currently, there are five residents with the virus that are hospitalized.