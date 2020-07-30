Health department: 24 new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials said 528 patients have recovered. There are 372 that are currently isolated. There are also six residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

Additionally, officials said the testing site at the county health department will not be open Thursday night or Friday night. This is because of low test kit supply. On Thursday morning, 210 people were tested.

Officials said their testing site will be open Friday morning. They are ordering more kits and they said they hope to be back on the normal schedule on Monday.