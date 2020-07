DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- One city council is divided on how to enforce the state's mask mandate. Decatur city leaders considered mandating masks two months ago, but they dropped it from the agenda. Now, a councilman is suggesting the city go about it a different way.

Councilman David Horn is suggesting they do it through licenses and permits. What that means is, for them to sell liquor and offer video gaming, they would have to require masks for everyone going in or they'd risk losing their license.