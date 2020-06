MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communication team announced an additional resident with COVID-19 has died.

The Macon County Health Department said this is the 20th resident with the virus to pass away. Additionally, they said there are three new COVID-19 cases in the county.

There are currently 200 total cases in the county, 115 of which have been released from isolation. There are 64 residents that are still in home isolation. One resident with the virus is currently hospitalized.