Health department: 16 new COVID-19 cases

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, officials said the patients’ ages range from 6-90 years old and include people related to the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Last week, the health department said there were 20 county residents and staff with the SRHCC who tested positive for COVID-19. This week, officials said five more residents and two additional staff members tested positive. They all reside in Moultrie County.

Of the SRHCC cases, four are hospitalized with one in the ICU. The health department said the rest are recovering in isolation.

As of Friday, 2,914 county residents have been tested for the virus. There is a total of 131 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There are 37 county residents that are still in isolation.