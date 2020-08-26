Health department: 16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Tuesday their coronavirus caseload has almost hit 300.

“We now have 18,008 negative cases,” said Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, “and 16 new cases.”

Two people in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, two in their 20s, and a teenager have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Two of the new cases are married, two of the cases are family-related, and one case recently traveled to Missouri,” Toole added.

One person is hospitalized with the virus, and 24 cases were listed an active. Of 297 total reported cases, about 91% of the cases, or 269, have been released from isolation.

The public health administrator announced Monday a third Vermilion County resident has died who was COVID-positive.

On Sunday, the superintendent of the Salt Fork School District announced three students who are siblings tested positive as well.