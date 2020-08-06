Health department: 142 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 142 new cases on Thursday.

In a release, officials said those new cases were reported for the time period of July 30-August 5. As of Thursday, there have been 82,249 tests performed in Champaign County.

There is a total of 1,574 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 19 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,371 people have recovered. Currently, 12 county residents with the virus are hospitalized.

