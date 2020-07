LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Logan County Department of Public Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The cases reported Friday include a 2-month-old who is asymptomatic and a person in their 70s who is symptomatic; both are isolating at home. Additionally, five people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are all isolated at a residential institution. Health department officials said this individuals are all from the same facility. Of those patients, all but one was asymptomatic.