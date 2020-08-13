Health department: 11 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said nine of those new patients were both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals that are isolating in residential facilities in the county.

The additional patients included a teenager that was asymptomatic and an individual in their 50s that is symptomatic; both are isolating at home.

There is a total of 177 positive COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 77 patients have recovered.

