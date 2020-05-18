Gym officials file appeal of temporary restraining order

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with The Zone fitness center have filed an appeal to reverse a temporary restraining order.

The order was served to the gym last week after they announced they were going to reopen. This came as the state was still under the governor’s executive order.

In the file for appeal, gym officials said the restraining order “was not supported by affidavit or a verified complaint of the Respondent-Plaintiff. The motion alleges it is brought in accordance with all sorts of other local government bodies, but fails to expand upon what basis all of these agencies are event mentioned.” They listed other reasons in the file to appeal of why the temporary restraining order should be lifted.