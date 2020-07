SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– One Land of Lincoln Goodwill location in Central Illinois has closed due to exposure to COVID-19.

The store located at 2001 Wabash Avenue in Springfield closed today after an employee reported they tested positive for the illness.

Goodwill says they are working with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health to their follow guidance as well as Goodwill’s own safety protocols.

They do not have reopening date just yet.