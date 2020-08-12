Getting tested for COVID-19 through Carle

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Carle said they are continuing to reserve COVID-19 testing for those who have symptoms, those who have been exposed and those scheduled for surgery.

Those who think they need testing are asked to call the COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 902-6100. You will receive guidance and then the Hotline, or your doctor, can approve. You are asked to have your approval before going into an approved testing site.

Anyone with scheduled procedure and surgeries will receive directions on testing no more than 72 hours in advance. They can then go directly to a Carle testing site as directed.

Officials said in order to provide quick responses, negative test results will be automatically sent through text message.

You will be instructed to log in to a secure website with your date of birth to view results. You’ll also receive results in MyCarle after your doctor reviews. In most cases, this takes 24-48 hours. If you don’t have a cell phone or MyCarle, you’ll receive a phone call or mailed letter. If you test positive for COVID-19, the appropriate public health department will contact you directly. Jamie Mullen, Carle Public Relations

While you wait on your test results, officials said you should do the following: