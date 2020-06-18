Free lunch program expanded through the summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Free meals for children will still be handed out in the city.

The Decatur Park District and the school district extended the free lunch program through the summer. They will be at the same locations as before: Eisenhower, MacArthur, Hope and Stephen Decatur on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8-10 a.m.; French STEM, Muffley, South Shores and Parsons on Tuesday and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Three days worth of meals will be handed out on Tuesdays and two days will be handed out on Friday.