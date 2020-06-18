1  of  2
Breaking News
U of I announces fall semester reopening plans Former Villas of Holly Brook executive director arrested

Free lunch program expanded through the summer

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Free meals for children will still be handed out in the city.

The Decatur Park District and the school district extended the free lunch program through the summer. They will be at the same locations as before: Eisenhower, MacArthur, Hope and Stephen Decatur on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8-10 a.m.; French STEM, Muffley, South Shores and Parsons on Tuesday and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Three days worth of meals will be handed out on Tuesdays and two days will be handed out on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.