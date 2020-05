CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city has been chosen as one of four in the state to expand free COVID-19 testing.

It will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marketplace Mall. People can drive up to the site and get tested at no cost and without a doctor’s referral.

All you have to do is bring a photo ID. Testing will only be available until the daily supplies run out.