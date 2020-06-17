Four new COVID-19 cases reported in county

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases for Piatt County on Wednesday.

Officials said those cases are made of three women and one man. The women are 26, 50 and 64. The man is 25 and a household contact of previously reported case.

In total, there are 14 COVID-19 cases in Piatt County and four in DeWitt County. Officials said three of the four DeWitt County cases experienced very mild symptoms or none at all. The fourth patient has a fever.

Additionally in Piatt County, officials said they are investigating a case of Tuberculosis, which they called, “a rarity of sorts.”

