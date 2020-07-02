Four additional COVID-19 cases confirmed by county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Thursday that Vermilion County has reached a total of 72 positive cases of COVID-19.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Thursday four new positive cases of the virus were confirmed. They include a person in their 50s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, and a grade school-aged child.

“Two of the positive cases today share a household with a positive case from earlier in the week,” he said.

A total of 17 cases of the virus have been confirmed since Monday — eight cases were reported on that day alone. Two more were reported Tuesday as well as three on Wednesday.

Toole said they have recorded 6,300 negative cases, adding that 8.4 % percent of the Vermilion County has been screened for COVID-19. He said 13.2 % of Illinois’ population has been tested, along 10.8 % of the United States.

The Vermilion County Health Department stated in a Facebook post Thursday that of 72 cases, 25 of them were ‘active’. Twenty-three cases were under home isolation and two were hospitalized.

It also stated 44 of the cases have been released from isolation, which was “misrepresented” in Wednesday’s update — a figure of 41 was provided at the time.

“Of the 72 positive cases, eight small groups (four cases, three cases, three cases, three cases, two cases, two cases, two cases, and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace,” the VCHD Facebook post added.

“It may just be coincidence, but some of our active COVID-positive residents said that they had recently traveled out of state to vacation or to visit family. Please continue to be vigilant, even when traveling or gathering.”