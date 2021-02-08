Ford County Public Health Department to get 1,100 Pfizer vaccine doses this week

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) is expecting a big shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

In a press release, the department says the county is in Phase 1b, meaning essential workers and 65 and older are eligible.

“This week, Ford County will receive and administer 1,100 Pfizer doses,” the release says. “These doses will all be administered at Gibson Area Hospital.”

Vaccinations will be held by appointment only. The department says if someone called to place their name on the list, they do not need to register online.

FCPHD says it prefers that people register online for an appointment.

“Residents will receive a call from the health department when a vaccine is available,” says the release. “In addition to local health departments, chain pharmacies are also able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.”

FCPHD says people can find vaccination locations on the IDPH website.

“These vaccinations are by appointment only and documentation is required to show you are eligible for the vaccine as part of a priority group,” says the release.

To get one, you need to either live or work in Ford County.