Food bank staff members test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Foodbank has learned that a staff member working in the warehouse tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A temporary employee working at the food bank also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The Sangamon County Public Health Department is conducting contact tracing for the two tests.

The warehouse was closed for a four day holiday weekend beginning Friday. The Central Illinois Foodbank brought in a professional company to disinfect the building after learning about the first positive test results.

It’s set to reopen Tuesday following its four day holiday weekend and will be fully operational at that time and compliant with all CDC guidelines. Employees are required to wear face masks and gloves for packing and sorting.