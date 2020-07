DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- HSHS St. Mary's officials said one of their critical care nurses was recently deployed to the New York region to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan Medler, who is also a house supervisor for HSHS St. Mary's in addition to being a critical care nurse, was deployed with 19 other Air Force Reservists. "You can't know when you will get the call to be mobilized or ever be prepared for the length of time you will go without seeing your loved ones," said Medler. "You can't prepare for the mental strain of 70-plus hour work weeks, or for the next patient being sent up to the unit because they are all different. You can only prepare by knowing your job and being a team."