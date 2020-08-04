Five COVID-19 cases confirmed by bi-county health department

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials for DeWittt and Piatt counties announced Tuesday they have reached a total of 76 coronavirus cases between the two counties.

A press release from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said it received two positive test results that were reported late Monday. A 71-year-old Farmer City man and a 20-year-old White Heath man have contracted COVID-19.

Three additional cases of the virus were confirmed Monday in Mansfield. A 51-year-old woman tested positive, along with a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman who live together.

A total of 31 cases have been reported in DeWitt County, along with and 45 in Piatt County.

“Everyone should be monitoring for signs and symptoms, daily. If you are sick, STAY HOME and contact your doctor or call the COVID-19 hotline to see if and when you should receive testing.

Please, wear a face-covering when you are out in public AND maintain social distance.”