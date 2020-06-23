Fire department receives special PPE delivery

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) teamed up to help out the Savoy Fire Department with more Personal Protective Equipment.

IMA was told by John Deere they had extra face shields and wanted to distribute it. Davis had suggested local fire departments and nursing homes that were struggling to buy enough PPE.

The Savoy Fire Department said they were just scraping by, and this donation helps them feel safer. They said the face shields will be used by everyone when they go out on medical calls.