SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield restaurant and craft beer bar has temporarily shut down for business so that its workers can undergo testing for COVID-19.

A sign posted to the front door of Finley’s Tap House says they are hoping to reopen Thursday, Aug. 6, and will use the downtime to perform maintenance on its kitchen, which will stay closed a few extra days.

They are shutting their doors because of ‘preemptive’ staff testing for COVID-19, “which we are all good on.”