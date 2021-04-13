FEMA now taking applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance program

(WCIA) — Applications for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 funeral assistance program are now open.

It’s for coronavirus-related funeral costs dating after Jan. 20, 2020. Applicants must have an official death certification and certain funeral expense documents.

FEMA says the death must have occurred in the United States, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory. The death certificate must also indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The hotline to apply is 844-864-6333. You can call that number between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Officials say they are currently having some technical issues because of a high call volume.