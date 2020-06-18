Farm Progress Show still on for 2020

BOONE, IA. (WCIA) — Organizers said the Farm Progress Show said they will hold their 2020 show.

Farmers will be able to learn about the latest in agriculture technology as they continue to provide essential goods and services. Organizers said it is because of this that they wanted to make sure the show still happened as state fairs and other events are canceled because of the pandemic.

“The Farm Progress Show is not the place you turn to to get the latest deep fried anything,” said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events manager. “We’re focused on providing a venue where farmers can see new tools, talk to industry experts and work to enhance the way they farm.” Officials said safety precautions will be taken to help keep staff and show goers safe. Hand sanitizer stations and “enhanced cleaning procedures for buildings and facilities” will be implemented at the show as well as other precautions.