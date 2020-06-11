Espresso Royale Coffee Company closes; several local shops look to stay open

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Espresso Royale said they are closing all of their cafes and other services because of the impact of COVID-19. However, a few locations in Champaign County are looking to stick around.

In a statement announcing the closure of their business, Espresso Royale Coffee officials said they have “ceased all operations, including their cafes in Champaign/Urbana, Ann Arbor, East Lansing and Madison.” The locations on Neil Street and Village Green Place in Champaign are locally-owned. Officials said they are looking to reopen the Oregon Street location in Urbana. That specific location was corporate-owned, but the local owner is looking to take it over. Managers said they are still trying to figure out how all of this will look.