EIU extends deadline for freshman enrollment deposits and test scores

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Eastern Illinois University is extending the deadline for freshman enrollment deposits, updated test scores and updated transcripts.

The due date is now August 24.

As for the fall of 2021, there is a big change. Students will no longer require an ACT or SAT test score for admission to EIU. It is now test-optional.

Students can apply for fall 2021 starting now free of charge for a limited time. Applicants with no test scores but have a 3.3 GPA and college prep work will meet admissions criteria. Those with no test scores and a 2.5 GPA will have their credentials reviewed to determine eligibility for admission.