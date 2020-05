CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — How will colleges and universities look this fall? The Illinois Board of Higher Education has put together a committee to try and answer that question.

The group includes a dozen educators from across the state. A couple of those are U of I President Tim Killeen and Lincoln Land Community College President Charlotte Warren.

The committee will shape guidance on how campuses can open safely this fall semester amid the fall ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.