Eastern Illinois Foodbank reports two COVID-19 cases among staff

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Illinois food bank that’s continuing to serve the hungry throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is reporting two positive cases among its own staff.

A press release Thursday from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank says the communities they serve are experiencing a significant increase in demand for emergency nutritional assistance.

The non-profit says they have been actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and have taken proactive measures to protect their staff, volunteers, and neighbors.

On Wednesday, the organization learned two of their staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Contract tracing is underway.

The affected areas were cleaned, the release continues, and the food bank will continue to follow health guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“We continue to be fully operational and compliant with all CDC guidelines,” the release says. “These include our proactive health safety measures, such as mandating the use of gloves for packing and sorting, sanitizing high-touch common surfaces, wearing face masks and requiring staff and encouraging volunteers and staff to wash and sanitize hands, as well as sanitize equipment between usage.”