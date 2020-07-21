Early Childhood Education Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said an employee at the Champaign Early Childhood Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission said they learned about their employee’s positive case on Tuesday. They continued to say since the center was not yet opened to students, no children were exposed. The employee is now isolating at home and will do so for 14 days.

The center will be closed for two weeks. They will not be reopening on July 27, as they had originally planned.

Officials said staff members will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before being allowed back in the center.

The RPC and other officials are working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on proper steps to reopen the center in two weeks.