Draft reopening plan announced for school district

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello CUSD #25 officials released a draft of their return-to-school plan for the upcoming academic year.

The document states plans are subject to change as the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Dept. of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control continue to provide guidance. “The plan will be reviewed by district administration and discussed with the MEA every two weeks following the start of the 2020-21 school year.”

In the draft plan released Monday, the district plans to offer a blended learning plan. Parents will be able to choose between an in-school or an at-home learning plan for their student(s).

For in-school learning, students will have 5-day weeks with daily early dismissals. Mask-wearing, social distancing and other guidelines given by the IDPH will be followed.

For students opting for the at-home learning plan, they must opt into it for the semester. Remote interaction between the students and the teacher will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Teaching Collaboration and Remote Planning/ Specials will be held 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Food plan pick-up will be available for students.

For more information on Monticello’s draft return to school plan, click here. The district’s board of education is expected to discuss the plan during their meeting on Wednesday night.