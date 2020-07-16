DPS to release details on Return to School plan

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said they are getting ready to release their Return to Learn plan next week.

“We know DPS families and staff eagerly await the release of the District’s Return to Learn plan,” said Denise Swarthout, DPS chief communications officer. She continued to say DPS administrators have been working with teachers, principals, other staff members, parents and students to develop a plan that “prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff while maintaining dynamic learning opportunities.”

The District is planning to release details of their plan on July 24.