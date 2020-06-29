DPS announces walk-through graduation ceremonies; prom cancellation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said there will be walk-through graduation ceremonies held for Class of 2020 graduates from Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools.

Seniors are now able to register for timeslots to participate in the ceremonies. Officials said up to 20 graduates can sign up for each one-hour slot. Seniors can see which time slots are available when they register.

Registration forms can be found in the student’s Google Classroom. They can also register by calling their high school’s main office between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Students can only participate if they have registered.

Ceremonies will be held at the same times at both Eisenhower and MacArthur. The dates of the ceremonies are:

July 25

July 27

July 28

During the walk-through graduation, the graduate’s name will be announces, they will walk across the stage, receive their diploma cover and have photos taken. Officials said each graduate can bring up to four guests with them. They said everyone at the ceremony will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing at all times. Graduates will only be able to remove their masks while they walk across the stage.

Additionally, officials said because of state guidelines for Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, both Eisenhower and MacArthur’s prom celebrations have been canceled.