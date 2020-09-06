Downtown bar closed for COVID-violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One Springfield business owner says his bar has been shut down.

Wet Bar, located at 221 S. Fifth Street in the city’s downtown district, says they are closed because of COVID-19 violations — that’s according to a Facebook post published Friday by the business owner.

A hearing is set for next week.

On Aug. 8, Springfield Police responded to a reported shooting outside of Wet Bar that claimed the life of 32-year-old Dearius E. Jones. Sangamon County Coroner said he died after being shot several times.

Arriving at the scene in the early morning hours, officers found a large crowd had formed outside the bar. A fight then broke out, and gunfire ensued.