Douglas County Health Officials worry local Amish community not getting enough vaccines

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Health officials in Douglas County said they’re concerned there aren’t enough people in the amish community getting vaccinated.

The public health department holds vaccine clinics every week. But they said they hardly see any Amish people show up. Health officials said there’s a lot of misinformation spreading in those areas.

They say it’s caused by a general mistrust in the vaccine.

“We’ve tried several different outreach efforts, and held clinics specifically for people with transportation challenges, and we’ve only had four people show up,” Health official Colleen Lehmann said.

She also said they’ll keep trying by bringing out more mobile clinics to large gatherings in Amish areas. Health officials believe the key to getting that community vaccinated will be working with trusted amish leaders.