Douglas County bar cited in CDC report on COVID-19 outbreak

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed that a bar in their jurisdiction was the focus of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report on a coronavirus outbreak.

A press release Tuesday from the DCHD confirmed that the outbreak took place February this year in Douglas County.

The CDC report says that 46 COVID-19 cases were associated with an indoor bar opening event, as attendees were linked to secondary cases among families, nursing homes, and schools. It resulted in one hospitalization and a school closure affecting 650 students, according to the report.

“Opening up settings such as bars, where mask-wearing and physical distancing are challenging, can affect the community,” says the report. “As community businesses reopen, prevention measures should be emphasized, including limiting building occupancy, improving ventilation, prioritizing outdoor seating, enforcing correct mask-wearing and physical distancing, staying home when ill, and encouraging COVID-19 vaccination to reduce transmission on-site and within the community.”

“Through the hard work of our dedicated employees as well as the cooperation of the bar and its employees, further spread of the outbreak was prevented,” says DCHD Administrator Amanda Minor.

The health department says IDPH was notified when the outbreak was identified through routine contract tracing. After that, IDPH and CDC continued to investigate.