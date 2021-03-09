Doctor: Student athletes should watch out for long-term effects of COVID-19

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Even though most children make a full recovery from coronavirus, we’re still learning about the long-term effects it can have on a person’s body.

Student-athletes have special consideration before returning to activities, and there are few symptoms to be aware of — including a timeline for recovery.

It’s been a long time coming, but football is back at high schools across the state and games are just days away. However, doctors want to remind athletes and parents that catching COVID-19 is still a possibility on or off the field.

Experts with Carle’s Sports Medicine Team say a teenager or young adult who’s recovered from coronavirus may have some lingering symptoms that are not apparent in day-to-day tasks.

Increasing demand on your heart and lungs in a game or practice setting can trigger some things like heart muscle inflammation, shortness of breath, or chest pain.

That’s why they say a professional, common sense approach is the best way to return to play.

“We’re not trying to withhold athletes from participation. We want these kids exercising,” says Dr. Jeremy Henrichs with Carle Sports Medicine. “Most athletes are going to do fine, but there are some that could have problems, and it’s our job to keep our athletes’ health and safety as a priority.”

He says returning athletes should check in with a doctor or school athletic trainer to develop a plan.

Health experts have agreed on guidelines for this nationally that slowly increase activity over a 3-week period following 10 days of isolation.

Experts say this is also especially important because they don’t know everything about COVID-19 and are learning more every day.