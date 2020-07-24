District releases return to school plan

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mt. Zion School District has released their return to school plan for the upcoming school year.

Parents will be able to either send their student(s) to in-person learning or opt for full remote instruction.

Everyone in the school buildings will be required to wear face masks at all times, unless they have a doctor’s note. Masks are not required when outside if social distancing.

Lockers may not be available for the 2020-2021 school year. Junior High and High School students will be able to carry backpacks to and from classes. Students in Pre-K through 6th will take backpacks into classrooms until alternate plans are announced.

When it comes to meals, students will eat a school sack lunch or lunch from home in areas throughout the building. Breakfast and lunch will be available to all students. Remote learning students can pick up pre-ordered meals from the Junior High back door. Families are asked to contact the food service director to sign-up for those meals.

Buses will not be allowed to carry more than 50 people at one time.

Officials said there will be remote learning days for at least 24 hours if there are any positive cases in their schools.