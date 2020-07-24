District cancels voluntary sports & extra curricular activities for rest of summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools has canceled all of their voluntary sports and extra-curricular activities on school grounds for the rest of the summer.

This comes after officials said a DPS employee tested positive for COVID-19. “In the interest of privacy, DPS will not confirm the site or department for any employee who may report a positive COVID-19 case,” said DPS Director of Community Engagement Maria Robertson.

Robertson said out of caution, the district has canceled all voluntary sports and extra-curricular activities on school grounds for the remainder of the summer.