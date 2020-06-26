DISC to reopen Monday

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Park district officials said the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) will be open starting Monday.

They said the facility will be open under new hours. Those hours are 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The reopening includes the fitness center, track, courts and indoor group fitness classes. Members and visitors are encouraged to wear face masks when they are not exercising and maintain social distance. Fitness equipment has been move to allow for proper spacing. Equipment users will be trained on how to properly sanitize the equipment before and after each use.

There will be a 50-person maximum for fitness classes. The DISC facility will also be limited to 50% occupancy. The childcare playroom is still closed at this time.

You are encouraged to bring your own water bottle. Water can be filled at bottle filling stations. However, drinking fountains are remaining inoperable at this time.

For more information about the DISC and other Decatur Parks facilities and programs, click here.