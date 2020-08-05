Decatur Public Schools releases expectations for virtual learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said they have reached an agreement with the Decatur Education Association regarding expectations for students and teachers as they begin to start the 2020-21 school year.

This comes as they begin the school year with 100 percent virtual learning. The first day of virtual learning for students is August 17. Officials said during that time, teachers will meet with students to establish classroom protocols for virtual learning. Officials said the learning model will include:

Daily instruction for students using both live lessons and independent work.

Teachers will meet with students through Seesaw (PreK-1st grade) or Google Meet (Grades 2-12).

Starting Monday, August 24, and excluding holidays, Mondays during virtual learning will be used as a planning day for teachers. This will not include virtual instruction for students. However, students will be given independent work to be done on Mondays.

Officials said all DPS schools will be on the same schedule during the virtual learning period. The school day will run from 8 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.

Teachers will receive a document with further instructions concerning curriculum and planning expectations. If teachers have questions, they are asked to contact their building administrator.

Additionally, for teachers–DEA and DFTA members will have the ability to determine whether they want to work from home or at school on Mondays and Wednesdays. Officials said they will then work in-person from school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.