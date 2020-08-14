Decatur Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

Related Content District cancels voluntary sports & extra curricular activities for rest of summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In the interest of privacy, DPS will not confirm the site or department for any employee who may report a positive COVID-19 test.” They continued to say the district has been in contact with the Macon County Health Department and are following their guidance as they conduct contact tracing.

Officials said, out of caution, the district sent employees at one school building home for the day while the building was deep-cleaned. Those employees will have the option to work from home on Friday or return to the building.