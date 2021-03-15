Decatur hospital to offer over 700 COVID-vaccine appointments this week

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The HSHS Medical Group says it has more than 700 COVID-19 vaccination appointments open for Tuesday through Friday this week.

A press release says people who live or work in Macon County and are in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1B+ can get jabbed.

You can sign up online through MyChart. Click here for the link.

The press release says you will be asked a series of questions to confirm if you are eligible for the vaccine. If you are eligible, you will be able to schedule an appointment.

The appointments will be held at the HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Clinic, 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) defines Group 1A as:

Health care personnel

Long-term care facility staff and residents

Other identified congregate care staff and residents.

Group 1B includes:

People aged 65 or older and frontline essential workers.

Group 1B+ includes:

People aged 18 and older with certain underlying conditions or disabilities. Obesity Diabetes Pulmonary Diseases Smoking Heart Conditions Chronic Kidney Disease Cancer Solid Organ Transplant Sickle Cell Disease Pregnancy





For those whore are not yet eligible to get the vaccine, HSHS says it’s encouraging people to sign up for MyChart where they can receive updates on when and if doses are available to their group.