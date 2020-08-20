Death of additional resident with COVID-19 reported in county

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s who tested positive on August 13. She was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Additionally, the health department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases in the county. They also reported 65 additional recoveries.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

In total, there are 1,597 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 38 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,019 have recovered and 534 are in isolation. Currently, there are six residents with the virus that are hospitalized.