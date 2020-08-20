Death of additional resident with COVID-19 reported in county

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s who tested positive on August 13. She was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Additionally, the health department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases in the county. They also reported 65 additional recoveries.

In total, there are 1,597 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 38 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,019 have recovered and 534 are in isolation. Currently, there are six residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

This infographic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

