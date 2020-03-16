Daycare centers take extra safety steps

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Daycare centers are adding extra steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Many remain open to help parents whose jobs will require them to be at work in-person. However, some have begun stopping parents either outside or at the front desk. They’re also double-checking kids’ health.

If they have fevers, coughs, sneezes or runny noses, “we say we’re sorry but we can’t have them stay,” Bundles of Joy’s Darlene Anderson says.

Chayleah Burge drops off her two children there so she can work at the Pavilion.

She’s thankful Bundles of Joy is taking extra steps.

“It makes me know that he’s safe here,” Burge says.

Bundles of Joy is near capacity, but workers have had to turn away at least eight kids who were sick.

At Hand-In-Hand in Tolono, it’s less crowded because many of the parents work for the University of Illinois, which is moving to online coursework after spring break ends. Many of the children who are staying at the daycare this week have parents who work in health care. Tracy Wilson says they are not charging parents who are working from home and do not need to drop their kids off at daycare.

“The teachers are sanitizing all the toys, we’re running everything through our dishwashers,” Wilson says. “We’re wiping everything down more than we normally already do.”

Providers hope they can help families by staying open as long as possible.

“That is my prayer,” Anderson says. “That we can stay open the whole week if we continue to do these checks like this and prevent anything from coming inside.”

“Everyone’s going to feel this burden,” Wilson says. “We want to lighten it any way we can.”