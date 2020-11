CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) has confirmed the 47th death connected to coronavirus.

The latest data posted online by CUPHD shows there are 1,186 active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County. The district has reported a total of 10,215 confirmed cases — 171 were newly confirmed since Sunday.

In total, 8,982 cases have recovered. Twelve are hospitalized with the virus.

The district says over one million tests have been performed in the county.