CUPHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported 321 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. They also announced the death of an additional resident with the virus.

In a news release, the health department said the patient was a woman in her 60s. They said she had underlying health conditions. There have been a total of 28 COVID-related deaths in Champaign County.

Additionally, health officials stated the new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were for the time period of October 8-14. There is a total of 5,424 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.

Of those total cases, there have been 5,080 people that have recovered. There are 314 active cases. Additionally, there are five people with the virus that are hospitalized.